CBI summons Harish Rawat in corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday summoned ousted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat to Delhi for questioning on Monday in a corruption case, officials said.The summon comes after the CBI on April 29 began probing a videographed "sting operation" allegedly showing Rawat offering bribes to rebel Congress lawmakers to support him during a floor test in the 70-member Uttarakhand house.Rawat has denied the allegation and called the video fake after it was released by the rebel Congress legislators.The union home ministry sent a CD of the video to the forensics laboratory in Chandigarh to examine its authenticity.A CBI source said the forensic report "confirmed" that the CD was genuine after "which Harish Rawat was asked to appear on Monday for questioning".The hill state is without an elected government after Rawat was dismissed following a rebellion in the ruling Congress. The central government imposed President's Rule in the state on March 27.Rawat has challenged the presidential proclamation and the matter is being heard by the Supreme Court.The top court has suggested to the BJP-led central government to let Rawat prove his legislative majority on the floor of the house.The central government on Wednesday sought two days to "seriously consider" the suggestion. The case comes for hearing on Friday.