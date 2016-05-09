CBI registers corruption case against MHA Under Secretary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case against an Under Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs on charges of corruption.The top investigative agency has registered case against Anand Joshiunder Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and prevention of corruption act, after conducting raids at four locations, including the accused Under Secretary's residence and office."It was alleged that the public servant while working as Under Secretary in the MHA, had been indulging in corrupt activities and arbitrarily issuing notices to large number of NGOs/Societies registered under FCRA who had been receiving significant amount of foreign contribution," the Bureau said in a statement."The said officer had allegedly demanded and obtained illegal gratification from some of these organizations, which were laundered through various immovable assets as well as certain private companies," it added.The CBI further said that cash worth Rs. 7.5 lakh and certain 'incriminating documents', including files pertaining to MHA and Ministry of I and B, were recovered from the premises of the officer during the raid.