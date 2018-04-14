CBI makes second arrest in Unnao rape case

#UnnaoCase: After Sengar, CBI #arrests #ShashiSingh, who allegedly took the #woman to MLA #KuldeepSinghSengar.
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) April 14, 2018
The victim's mother has alleged in the complaint given to the UP Police, which is now part of the CBI FIR, that the woman lured her daughter to the MLA after which he raped her.
She has also alleged that while the MLA was raping her daughter, Shashi Singh stood outside the room as a guard.
The agency arrested Sengar, the prime accused in the case, last night after 16 hours of questioning at its office in Lucknow.
The CBI has taken over the investigation in the three cases related to the alleged rape of the 17-year-old girl by Sengar.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -