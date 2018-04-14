CBI makes second arrest in Unnao rape case

She has also alleged that while the MLA was raping her daughter, Shashi Singh stood outside the room as a guard.

Image: Representational

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday made a second arrest in the Unnao rape case as it took into custody Shashi Singh, the woman who allegedly took the victim to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day of crime.



The victim's mother has alleged in the complaint given to the UP Police, which is now part of the CBI FIR, that the woman lured her daughter to the MLA after which he raped her.

The agency arrested Sengar, the prime accused in the case, last night after 16 hours of questioning at its office in Lucknow.

The CBI has taken over the investigation in the three cases related to the alleged rape of the 17-year-old girl by Sengar.

