'CBI is a credible investigating agency, it is doing its job,' says Rajnath Singh on Karti's arrest

Commenting on Karti Chidambaram's arrest Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that CBI was "doing its job"."CBI is a credible investigating agency, it is doing its job and I don't want to comment further," he said, reported ANI.The arrest of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram has led to a political slugfest between the Congress and the BJP.Karti (46) was arrested by a CBI team on Wednesday morning on his return from London in connection with its probe in the INX Media case.CBI prosecutors V K Sharma and Padmini Singh argued that one of the grounds for arresting Karti was that the agency had recorded the statement of Indrani Mukerjea, former director of INX Media (P) Ltd, before a magistrate on February 17, in which she had said an amount of USD 1 million was paid to Karti on behalf of INX Media at the Hyatt hotel, reported PTI.