CBI gets 2 complaints from PNB against Nirav Modi, company about Rs 10,000 cr shady transactions

The agency received the complaints about the transactions detected by the public sector bank late last night, sources said.
The complaints deal with fraudulent transactions reported from the bank's branches and the amount involved is over Rs 10,000 crore, the sources said.
The allegations are being looked into and future course of action will be decided soon, they said.
The agency has refused to share any further details as it may hamper the investigation.
Agency sources said Modi is already facing a CBI probe on a complaint from the Punjab National Bank.
First Published: 14 Feb 2018 04:08 PM