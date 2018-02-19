CBI questioning Rotomac Pen promoter Vikram Kothari, wife and son in Kanpur

New Delhi: In yet another case of money laundering, CBI on Monday filed a case against Rotomac pen promoter Vikram Kothari after Rs 800 crore loan default on Bank of Baroda complaint. The investigative agency is currently questioning Kothari, his wife and son in Kanpur. No arrests have been made so far.The CBI registered an FIR against the entrepreneur, who is currently at large.CBI has been carrying out searches at office and residential premises of Vikram Kothari in connection with the case.As per sources, Kothari had sought a loan from 5 government banks.In an Exclusive interview to ABP News on Sunday, Kothari claimed that he returned all the money he withdrew from the bank and that he did not flee. He further claimed that "I stay in Kanpur and would not leave Kanpur". As per Kothari, the interview was also recorded in Kanpur only.But, the lock on his office contradicts his claims.The Bank of Baroda complaint comes days after PNB complained of a loss of Rs 11,500 crore over a scam by diamond merchant Nirav Modi and jeweler Mehul Choksi.UP CM Yogi Adityanath had on Sunday attended a wedding in Kanpur where Kothari was also in attendance.