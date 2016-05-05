CBI establishes genuineness of sting operation CD involving Rawat

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is said to have established the genuineness of the sting operation CD, which shows ousted Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat negotiating a price with a journalist to buy the support of the legislators.According to sources, the CBI has been able to establish the genuineness of the sting operation after it spoke to one MLA who stated that when the Finance Bill was discussed in the assembly, Rawat called him in the office and offered him Rs.2.3 crore and an important post in the government if he supports him.Earlier in the day, Rawat alleged that the Centre was misusing the CBI against him and his party."If the CBI is being used to tamper the floor test, the people will notice what you are doing. Public is the ultimate master," Rawat told the media here."We will cooperate with this completely. The BJP has started a lot of things, like this CBI summon," he added.The CBI summons to Rawat comes just days after the Supreme Court said that he should be allowed to take a trust vote in the state assembly.Rawat recently admitted to having met the journalist, but denied any wrongdoing.The investigating agency had registered a preliminary enquiry in the matter last week.The Union Home Ministry had sent a CD of the video to a forensics laboratory in Chandigarh to have it authenticated.