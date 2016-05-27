CBI arrests Under Secretary NCERT for accepting bribe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Under Secretary of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Hari Ram for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 15, 000 from the complainant.

A case was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on allegations that the Under Secretary was demanding a bribe of Rs. 50,000/- from the complainant for disposing a complaint in his favour, which was pending against him.

Consequent to verification of the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the Under Secretary red-handed while demanding and accepting the negotiated bribe of Rs. 15, 000 from the complainant.

Searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused.