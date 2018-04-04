VIDEO: Saif Ali Khan misbehaves with driver, tells him ‘sheehsa upar karo warna padegi ek’



#WATCH: Actor Saif Ali Khan outside Jodhpur Airport says 'sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek' to his driver when he was being asked questions by reporters. Jodhpur Court will deliver verdict in blackbuck poaching case tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n6AYIcHgY8

— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday ahead of hearing in the blackbuck poaching case.Saif lost his temper when reporters hurdled to shoot questions at him. Saif, who was sitting in his car outside Jodhpur Airport, asked his driver to roll up the car window. He said to his driver “sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek" (Roll up the car window and reverse back, or I will hit you).In the Black Buck case, a court in Jodhpur, Rajasthan will announce the verdict today. The case also involves actor Salman Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre as well as Dushyant Singh.During the shoot of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman Khan allegedly went on a shooting expedition. He was allegedly accompanied by Saif, Neelam, Sonali, and Tabu. Two black bucks were killed in Kankani area.