Case against Muslim youths over Adityanath photo

Lucknow: A case has been registered against seven Muslim youths in Maharajganj district for allegedly posting an objectionable picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Friday.



The complaint was filed by Narsingh Pandey of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a youth group formed by Adityanath in 2002.



The complainant said the accused photoshopped the photo of the Chief Minister and circulated it on social media. Alleging that this had hurt Hindu sentiments, Pandey sought their arrest.