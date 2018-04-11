Candidate list circulated on social media 'fake': Congress

"A fake press release from AICC regarding the names of Congress candidates for the legislative assembly election Karnataka is being circulated in social media," said AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal, in a statement.
Venugopal also said: "Now, the screening committee meetings are going on and any list regarding the same will be released only after the Central Election Committee meeting."
"Until now no CEC meeting has happened regarding the Karnataka Assembly Election," he added.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted: "I am told a list of Congress candidates for Karnataka Election is under circulation. The AICC has not approved the list of candidates yet. The "list" under circulation is fake. It has been done to create confusion."
"Please don't patronise products of the fake news factory," he added.
