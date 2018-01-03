Cancer patient dies hours after getting married in hospital

Earned her wings! One of my dearest friends got married this past Friday, December 22nd, to the man of her dreams. She had been battling stage 4 cancer and it had spread all throughout her body, but she was determined to marry her soul mate. Less than 24 hours later her spirit flew from her body and ascended to be with God. I am in awe of the strength Dave's love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. Heather, I miss and love you more than I can say. Thank you for sharing this life's journey with me. ❤️
Heather Mosher was dressed in her wedding gown and lying in bed wearing an oxygen mask as she and David Mosher said “I do” Dec. 22 at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford.
Standing in front of everyone in the chapel, I was hesitant to pull out my camera. As someone who wanted nothing more than to see my friend truly happy, I felt I had to capture these images, which by this point I knew were her final moments with us. What you clearly see here is two people who were destined to be joined as one. A love like no other captured for all to see. My gift to her.
The 31-year-old school psychologist died the next day.
David Mosher, the groom, told news organizations that on the day he planned to propose to her on Dec. 23, 2016, she was diagnosed with cancer. But he decided to go through with the proposal that night as they rode a horse-drawn carriage.
Heather's mother, Linda Lindsay, poured out light, love and support on Heather and all of us who were there with her. The amount of strength her mom showed could only be possible because of her unwavering faith in God, despite the certainty she would lose her only daughter on this earth. Her outpouring of selfless love reminded me of Heather's reaction to tragedy in other's lives. Heather has shown me this same care when I was in a very dark and hopeless place. She learned this language of love from her family and was able to comfort others in this same way. Like mother like daughter. Missing you this Christmas morning, Heather, but I know you are celebrating with the one who gives us the real joy and peace of the Christmas season. Sing and dance with the angels for me today. Merry Christmas my dear friend!
Despite surgeries and chemotherapy, the aggressive form of cancer spread and she had to be put on a ventilator. They set a wedding date of Dec. 30, 2017, but doctors urged them to do it sooner and they moved up the date.
I am in awe of the strength Dave's love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. I pray these moments give Dave the same strength now to carry on the legacy of their love. Heather, you are greatly missed. The earth froze yesterday as the warmth of your light ascended to be with God for eternity. Until we meet again my dear friend. Watch over us. Original post from 12/24/17.
The couple exchanged vows in the hospital’s chapel.
Of all the photos this one breaks my heart the most. He was longing to have a chance to build a life with his bride, but knew she had to say goodbye. He wished more than anything to take her pain away. But knew the only way her pain would end, was if her body finally gave up the precious life within. I cry as I write these words.
Her funeral was held Saturday, the original date of the wedding. And now photos of the wedding posted by bridesmaid Christina Karas have gone viral, with many people being moved by Heather’s inspirational approach.
