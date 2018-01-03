Cancer patient dies hours after getting married in hospital

A woman fighting breast cancer got married right before Christmas, then passed away 18 hours later.Heather Mosher was dressed in her wedding gown and lying in bed wearing an oxygen mask as she and David Mosher said “I do” Dec. 22 at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford.The 31-year-old school psychologist died the next day.David Mosher, the groom, told news organizations that on the day he planned to propose to her on Dec. 23, 2016, she was diagnosed with cancer. But he decided to go through with the proposal that night as they rode a horse-drawn carriage.Despite surgeries and chemotherapy, the aggressive form of cancer spread and she had to be put on a ventilator. They set a wedding date of Dec. 30, 2017, but doctors urged them to do it sooner and they moved up the date.The couple exchanged vows in the hospital’s chapel.Her funeral was held Saturday, the original date of the wedding. And now photos of the wedding posted by bridesmaid Christina Karas have gone viral, with many people being moved by Heather’s inspirational approach.