 Cancer patient dies hours after getting married in hospital
Heather Mosher's funeral was held on Saturday, the original date of the wedding

By: || Updated: 03 Jan 2018 05:53 PM
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM @christina.lee.photography

New Delhi:  A woman fighting breast cancer got married right before Christmas, then passed away 18 hours later.




Heather Mosher was dressed in her wedding gown and lying in bed wearing an oxygen mask as she and David Mosher said “I do” Dec. 22 at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford.






The 31-year-old school psychologist died the next day.

David Mosher, the groom, told news organizations that on the day he planned to propose to her on Dec. 23, 2016, she was diagnosed with cancer. But he decided to go through with the proposal that night as they rode a horse-drawn carriage.



Heather's mother, Linda Lindsay, poured out light, love and support on Heather and all of us who were there with her. The amount of strength her mom showed could only be possible because of her unwavering faith in God, despite the certainty she would lose her only daughter on this earth. Her outpouring of selfless love reminded me of Heather's reaction to tragedy in other's lives. Heather has shown me this same care when I was in a very dark and hopeless place. She learned this language of love from her family and was able to comfort others in this same way. Like mother like daughter. Missing you this Christmas morning, Heather, but I know you are celebrating with the one who gives us the real joy and peace of the Christmas season. Sing and dance with the angels for me today. Merry Christmas my dear friend!


A post shared by Christina (@christina.lee.photography) on






Despite surgeries and chemotherapy, the aggressive form of cancer spread and she had to be put on a ventilator. They set a wedding date of Dec. 30, 2017, but doctors urged them to do it sooner and they moved up the date.






The couple exchanged vows in the hospital’s chapel.




Her funeral was held Saturday, the original date of the wedding. And now photos of the wedding posted by bridesmaid Christina Karas have gone viral, with many people being moved by Heather’s inspirational approach.

First Published:
