 'Cancer is divine justice for sins,' says Assam Minister Biswa; Chidambaram slams him
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • 'Cancer is divine justice for sins,' says Assam Minister Biswa; Chidambaram slams him

'Cancer is divine justice for sins,' says Assam Minister Biswa; Chidambaram slams him

"Cancer is divine justice for sins' says Assam Minister Sarma. That is what switching parties does to a person," Chidambaram tweeted.

By: || Updated: 23 Nov 2017 10:46 AM
'Cancer is divine justice for sins,' says Assam Minister Biswa; Chidambaram slams him
New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram denounced Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his
remarks that some people suffer from life-threatening diseases because of sins committed in the past, saying "that is what switching parties does to a person".

Sarma, who was with the Congress earlier, had last year switched over to the BJP.

"Cancer is divine justice for sins' says Assam Minister Sarma. That is what switching parties does to a person," Chidambaram tweeted.






At a function organised for distribution of appointment letters to teachers in Guwahati yesterday, Sarma had said, "God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe the background you will come to know that it's divine justice. Nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice."

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Patidar reservation is political gimmick: Vikas Singh

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Star Plus ‘BAHU’ Sayantani Ghosh BLASTS on ...
INDIA
CBI registers case against impersonating PMO official
VIDEO
Gujarat Elections 2017: Whosoever joins, Congress will not win: BJP