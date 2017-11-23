'Cancer is divine justice for sins,' says Assam Minister Biswa; Chidambaram slams him







'Cancer is divine justice for sins' says Assam Minister Sharma. That is what switching parties does to a person.

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 22, 2017

Congress leader P Chidambaram denounced Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for hisremarks that some people suffer from life-threatening diseases because of sins committed in the past, saying "that is what switching parties does to a person".Sarma, who was with the Congress earlier, had last year switched over to the BJP."Cancer is divine justice for sins' says Assam Minister Sarma. That is what switching parties does to a person," Chidambaram tweeted.At a function organised for distribution of appointment letters to teachers in Guwahati yesterday, Sarma had said, "God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe the background you will come to know that it's divine justice. Nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice."