 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in India for a state visit
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in India for a state visit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in India for a state visit

Justin Trudeau will be in India from 17 to 24 February

By: || Updated: 17 Feb 2018 08:12 PM
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in India for a state visit

Image: @MEAIndia / Twitter

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister arrived in India on Saturday on a week-long visit that is aimed at deepening ties with India.

The trip is also aimed at promoting Canada as a great place to do business and deepen the strong ties between our two countries.



External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted –

Strategic partnership underpinned by shared values of democracy and pluralism! Namaste to the Right Honorable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada as he arrives on the State visit to India from 17-24 February, 2018.



On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister had tweeted -





India's concerns over the rise of Sikh radicalism in Canada are likely to figure in the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau during his 7-day visit to India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had previously said all issues which concern India will be discussed.

Replying to a question on the dramatic surge of pro-Khalistan groups in Canada and whether India will take it up during Trudeau's visit, Kumar said, "This is an important visit. All issues of bilateral interest will be on the agenda.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Tripura election live updates: Security beefed up near Indo-Bangladesh border ahead of polling

trending now

VIDEO
Rotomac Case: Union Bank gave loan worth Rs 485 crore ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: CBI's latest FIR report suspects Rs 4,886 crore ...
VIDEO
GuruJi With Pawan Sinha: Eyes have a connection with ...