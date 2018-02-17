Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in India for a state visit



#WATCH Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Delhi with his family for a week-long visit to India pic.twitter.com/swiAyKZHMN

— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018



Strategic partnership underpinned by shared values of democracy and pluralism! Namaste to the Right Honorable @JustinTrudeau, Prime Minister of Canada as he arrives on the State visit to India from 17-24 February, 2018. pic.twitter.com/hcPSLDm0kx



— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 17, 2018





Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Jg6UmL9y4S



— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 16, 2018



Canadian Prime Minister arrived in India on Saturday on a week-long visit that is aimed at deepening ties with India.The trip is also aimed at promoting Canada as a great place to do business and deepen the strong ties between our two countries.External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted –Strategic partnership underpinned by shared values of democracy and pluralism! Namaste to the Right Honorable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada as he arrives on the State visit to India from 17-24 February, 2018.On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister had tweeted -India's concerns over the rise of Sikh radicalism in Canada are likely to figure in the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau during his 7-day visit to India.External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had previously said all issues which concern India will be discussed.Replying to a question on the dramatic surge of pro-Khalistan groups in Canada and whether India will take it up during Trudeau's visit, Kumar said, "This is an important visit. All issues of bilateral interest will be on the agenda.