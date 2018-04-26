EC releases bypoll date for four Lok Sabha seats

The bypolls will be held for Bhandara-Gondiya and Palghar in Maharashtra, Kairana, and Nagaland Lok Sabha seats.



Nana Patole of the BJP had resigned from the Bhandara-Gondiya seat last year and joined the Congress. The Palghar seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP MP Chintaman Wangaya. The bypoll to the Kairana seat was necessitated after BJP veteran Hukum Singh passed away in February.



The Nagaland seat fell vacant when Neiphiu Rio resigned as a Lok Sabha member to become the chief minister of the state.



The notification would be issued on May 3, while the counting would take place on May 31, the Election Commission said.



Bypolls to the Noorpur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh and Tharali assembly segment in Uttarakhand would also take place on May 28.



The Noorpur Assembly seat fell vacant when sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan died in a road accident, while bypoll to the reserved seat of Tharali has been necessitated after the death of sitting MLA Magan Lal Shah in February this year.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwar Lu will visit Saharanpur and Shamli districts tomorrow to take stock of poll preparations.



Kairana parliamentary constituency comprises five assembly segments, three in Shamli and two in Saharanpur district.

