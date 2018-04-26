Evening Bulletin
Pakistan: Ex-cricketer Imran Khan's newly-wed wife leaves house after dispute over his pet dogs

Pakistan: Ex-cricketer Imran Khan's newly-wed wife leaves house after dispute over his pet dogs

 Kushinagar: 13 kids killed as driver wearing earphones rams van into moving train

Kushinagar: 13 kids killed as driver wearing earphones rams van into moving train

 Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

Kushinagar: Agitating crowd blocks Yogi's way to accident spot, CM returns without visiting

 5-year-old girl raped by 11 & 14-year-olds in Odisha

5-year-old girl raped by 11 & 14-year-olds in Odisha

 BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

BIZARRE! This video of pit bull biting a woman and not letting go is going viral

 Congress announces Kamal Nath as president of party's Madhya Pradesh unit

Congress announces Kamal Nath as president of party's Madhya Pradesh unit

 Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

Kushinagar accident: 'Stop raising slogans, stop this drama', CM Yogi tells protesters

 UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

UNICEF lauds Yogi govt for immunising every child in state against Japanese Encephalitis

EC releases bypoll date for four Lok Sabha seats

The bypolls will be held for Bhandara-Gondiya and Palghar in Maharashtra, Kairana, and Nagaland Lok Sabha seats.

By: | Updated: 26 Apr 2018 10:01 PM
Bypoll to Kairana LS seat on May 28

Image: PTI/Representational

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday announced that bypolls to four Lok Sabha seats, including Uttar Pradesh's Kairana, will take place on May 28.

The bypolls will be held for Bhandara-Gondiya and Palghar in Maharashtra, Kairana, and Nagaland Lok Sabha seats.

Nana Patole of the BJP had resigned from the Bhandara-Gondiya seat last year and joined the Congress. The Palghar seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP MP Chintaman Wangaya. The bypoll to the Kairana seat was necessitated after BJP veteran Hukum Singh passed away in February.

The Nagaland seat fell vacant when Neiphiu Rio resigned as a Lok Sabha member to become the chief minister of the state.

The notification would be issued on May 3, while the counting would take place on May 31, the Election Commission said.

Bypolls to the Noorpur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh and Tharali assembly segment in Uttarakhand would also take place on May 28.

The Noorpur Assembly seat fell vacant when sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan died in a road accident, while bypoll to the reserved seat of Tharali has been necessitated after the death of sitting MLA Magan Lal Shah in February this year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwar Lu will visit Saharanpur and Shamli districts tomorrow to take stock of poll preparations.

Kairana parliamentary constituency comprises five assembly segments, three in Shamli and two in Saharanpur district.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 26 Apr 2018 09:51 PM
View Comments
Next Story Govt wants to appoint 'own people' in higher judiciary: Congress
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Surveen Chawla was chosen for a role but then replaced with a sta...

UP: 13 children, driver dead as school van collides with moving t...

Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's HUG goes viral

GuruJi With Pawan Sinha: How to keep summer diseases at bay