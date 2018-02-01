By poll latest updates: Trouble for BJP in Rajasthan by-poll as Cong leads in both Lok Sabha seats

LIVE UPDATES:
Before we are bombarded with Budget headlines; here are the benchmarks for the Lok Sabha bypolls in Rajasthan:#Ajmer 2014 : BJP 55% & INC 40%#Alwar 2014 : BJP 60% & INC 34%
Keep an eye on vote share today. The extent of negative swing in votes would tell status of Maharani.
Naopara assembly seat by-poll trends: TMC's Sunil Singh gets 51694 votes, CPIM's Gargi Chaterjee gets 19067 votes, BJP's Sandip Banerjee gets 17688 votes and Congress's Goutam Bose gets 6138, NOTA-1866 #WestBengal
- TMC leads on Naopada Assembly seat with 19,000 votes
- Mandalgarh assembly seat by-poll trends: BJP leading with 3072 votes
- Alwar Lok Sabha seat by-poll trends: Congress leading with 30,595 votes
- Ajmer Lok Sabha seat by-poll trends: Congress leading with 7585 votes
- The counting of votes has begun in both the states. The results will be out by afternoon
- Congress is leading in both Alwar and Ajmer assembly seats
- In Alwar Congress is leading with 80 seats
- In both Rajasthan and Bengal, BJP’s reputation at is at stake. Rajasthan, currently has BJP government, with Vasundhra Raje as Chief Minister. Whereas, Bengal has TMC government with Mamata Bannerjee as CM
- The by-polls took place because Ajmer BJP parliamentarian Sanwarlal Jaat, BJP MP from Alwar Chand Nath and BJP MLA from Mandalgarh passed away
There is a tough competition between BJP’s Jaswant Singh Yadav from Alwar, Congress’ Dr Karan Singh Yadav, , Congress leader Raghu Sharma from Ajmer Lok Sabha seat and BJP’s Ram Swarup Lamba on Alwar Lok Sabha seat.
Whereas, in Mandalgarh; there is a tough competition between Shakti Singh from BJP and Congress leader Vivek Dhakad.
In Bengal the re-election had to take place due to the demise of TMC MP Sultan Ahmed from Uluberia Lok Sabha seat in Hawda and of Madhusudan Ghosh, who was a Congress MLA of Naopada district in 24 Paraganas
First Published: 01 Feb 2018 09:03 AM