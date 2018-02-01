 By poll latest updates: Trouble for BJP in Rajasthan by-poll as Cong leads in both Lok Sabha seats
By: || Updated: 01 Feb 2018 09:47 AM
Jaipur/ Kolkata: The counting of votes for the by-polls in Bengal and Rajasthan that took place January 29 began on Thursday.   Counting has also begun for the Rajasthan’s Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha seat and Mandalgarh Vidhansabha seat. In Bengal, voting took place for Uluberia seat and Noapara assembly seat.

LIVE UPDATES:

 




 





  • TMC leads on Naopada Assembly seat with 19,000 votes

  • Mandalgarh assembly seat by-poll trends: BJP leading with 3072 votes

  • Alwar Lok Sabha seat by-poll trends: Congress leading with 30,595 votes

  • Ajmer Lok Sabha seat by-poll trends: Congress leading with 7585 votes

  • The counting of votes has begun in both the states. The results will be out by afternoon

  • Congress is leading in both Alwar and Ajmer assembly seats

  • In Alwar Congress is leading with 80 seats

  • In both Rajasthan and Bengal, BJP’s reputation at is at stake. Rajasthan, currently has BJP government, with Vasundhra Raje as Chief Minister. Whereas, Bengal has TMC government with Mamata Bannerjee as CM

  • The by-polls took place because Ajmer BJP parliamentarian Sanwarlal Jaat, BJP MP from Alwar Chand Nath and BJP MLA from Mandalgarh passed away


 

There is a tough competition between BJP’s Jaswant Singh Yadav from Alwar, Congress’ Dr Karan Singh Yadav, , Congress leader Raghu Sharma from Ajmer Lok Sabha seat and BJP’s Ram Swarup Lamba  on Alwar Lok Sabha seat.

Whereas, in Mandalgarh; there is a tough competition between Shakti Singh from BJP and Congress leader Vivek Dhakad.

In Bengal the re-election had to take place due to the demise of TMC MP Sultan Ahmed from Uluberia Lok Sabha seat in Hawda and of Madhusudan Ghosh, who was a Congress MLA of Naopada district in 24 Paraganas

