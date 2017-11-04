By 2047 India will be a high-middle income country, says World Bank CEO

New Delhi: Lauding India's increasing per capita income, World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday said she has no doubt that India will be a high-middle income country by 2047 when it completes its centenary year of independence.



& when #India hits another - of independence - I have no doubt that it will be a high middle income country @makeinindia @EODBIndia pic.twitter.com/2Q3BudOQ7n

— Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) November 4, 2017



Wonderful to meet PM @narendramodi - there is much to be gained globally by deepening our partnership: @WorldBank is proud to serve #India pic.twitter.com/Y2rDblwRdc



— Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) November 4, 2017



She also tweeted about it on her social media account."In the last three decades, India's per capita income has quadrupled. I have no doubt India when it hits its century of independence in 2047, will be a high-middle income country," Georgieva said while addressing India's Business Reforms conference at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra here.Georgieva praised India for its sudden jump of 30 ranks in 2017, the biggest leap ever, in the history of the ease of doing business."We are here to celebrate a very impressive achievement. In 15 years of the history of the ease of doing business, such a jump of 30-ranks in one year is very rare. In cricket, I understand that hitting a century is a big milestone."She hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "high-level ownership" efforts and "championship of reforms" that led to achieve India such a ranking in ease of doing business. She also tweeted that World Bank is proud to serve India, along with a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi .Reminding Guru Nanak Dev's preachings, the World Bank CEO said: "Today is also the anniversary of Guru Nanak which reminds me of his words that whatever seed is sown, the plant will grow thus."(with inputs from IANS)