 By 2047 India will be a high-middle income country, says World Bank CEO
World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva also praised India for its sudden jump of 30 ranks in the ease of doing business. This is the biggest leap ever, in the history of the ease of doing business.

By: || Updated: 04 Nov 2017 06:55 PM
World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva with Prime Minster Narendra Modi. / Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Lauding India's increasing per capita income, World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday said she has no doubt that India will be a high-middle income country by 2047 when it completes its centenary year of independence.


She also tweeted about it on her social media account.




"In the last three decades, India's per capita income has quadrupled. I have no doubt India when it hits its century of independence in 2047, will be a high-middle income country," Georgieva said while addressing India's Business Reforms conference at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra here.

Georgieva praised India for its sudden jump of 30 ranks in 2017, the biggest leap ever, in the history of the ease of doing business.


"We are here to celebrate a very impressive achievement. In 15 years of the history of the ease of doing business, such a jump of 30-ranks in one year is very rare. In cricket, I understand that hitting a century is a big milestone."

She hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "high-level ownership" efforts and "championship of reforms" that led to achieve India such a ranking in ease of doing business. She also tweeted that World Bank is proud to serve India, along with a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

 






Reminding Guru Nanak Dev's preachings, the World Bank CEO said: "Today is also the anniversary of Guru Nanak which reminds me of his words that whatever seed is sown, the plant will grow thus."

(with inputs from IANS)

Next Story India's Khichdi enters Guinness Book of World Records

