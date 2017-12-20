 Button found in garlic bread: Now Jet Airways to pay Rs. 50,000 to passenger
The incident happened in 2014 on a New Delhi- Ahmedabad flight

New Delhi: As per reports, the consumer court has directed Jet Airways to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to a passenger who discovered a button in the in-flight meal.

The incident happened in 2014 on a New Delhi- Ahmedabad flight. Surat resident Hemant Desai was travelling in the business class when he discovered a button in the garlic bread. The food was part of his in-flight lunch.

The court ordered the airline to pay Rs 50,000 for the pain and agony and they also ordered to pay an additional Rs 5,000 to reimburse the passengers for his legal expenses

