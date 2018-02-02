Man accused of molesting veteran Bollywood actress arrested by Mumbai Police

NEW DELHI: A businessman accused of molesting, stalking and criminally intimidating a veteran Bollywood actress was arrested by Mumbai Police on Friday.The complaint was registered against him at Mumbai's Juhu police station on Tuesday.The 66-year-old actress alleged that Sarfaraz Khan alias Amar Khanna had also threatened her. According to her complaint, Khan had been sending her objectionable messages, threatened her building security and tried to enter her house forcibly.Reports said both of them were not on talking terms of late following some dispute.A police official told news agency PTI that the accused, also a resident of upscale Juhu, kept calling the actress and even used to stalk her even after she had asked him against doing so.Police on Tuesday had registered an FIR under sections 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and other relevant sections of the IPC against the businessman.Khan was absconding since the complaint was lodged.The actress had worked in some popular movies in the 70s.