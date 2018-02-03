Bulandshahr double murder case: Killings took place as a result of one-sided love

In the latest development in Bulandshahr double murder case, it has come to light that the killings took place as a result of one sided love.A shocking incident jolted Bulandshahr recently, where 2 sisters were burnt to death while the entire family was in Delhi to shop for their brother’s forthcoming wedding.Victims Shivani and Sheelu’s brother’s wedding was scheduled to take place on February 18.The dead bodies of both sisters were found burnt. Sheelu’s neck had car clutch wire, which hinted at murder.The cops had initiated the probe to find out who was behind the murder.Speaking on the same, police official said “we got information that a house caught fire in Bulandshahr, when we reached the incident, we found 2 sisters burnt in two different rooms”.More details on the same are awaited.