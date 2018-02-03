 Bulandshahr double murder case: Killings took place as a result of one-sided love
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Bulandshahr double murder case: Killings took place as a result of one-sided love

Bulandshahr double murder case: Killings took place as a result of one-sided love

A shocking incident jolted Bulandshahr recently, where 2 sisters were burnt to death while the entire family was in Delhi to shop for their brother’s forthcoming wedding.

By: || Updated: 03 Feb 2018 09:40 AM
Bulandshahr double murder case: Killings took place as a result of one-sided love
Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): In the latest development in Bulandshahr double murder case, it has come to light that the killings took place as a result of one sided love.

A shocking incident jolted Bulandshahr recently, where 2 sisters were burnt to death while the entire family was in Delhi to shop for their brother’s forthcoming wedding.

Victims Shivani and Sheelu’s brother’s wedding was scheduled to take place on February 18.

The dead bodies of both sisters were found burnt. Sheelu’s neck had car clutch wire, which hinted at murder.

The cops had initiated the probe to find out who was behind the murder.

Speaking on the same, police official said “we got information that a house caught fire in Bulandshahr, when we reached the incident, we found 2 sisters burnt in two different rooms”.

More details on the same are awaited.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Travelogue: My majestic trip to snow-covered Auli in Uttarakhand

trending now

MOVIES
The New Trailer Teaser Of Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' Is ...
VIDEO
ABP बजट सम्मेलन : I take swift action based on your show ...
VIDEO
Viral Sach: Why is govt selling petrol, diesel at ...