Mumbai: 5-year-old residential building collapses in Bhiwandi; 1 dead, many feared trapped

Mumbai: A four-storey residential building housing approximately 14 families collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district.According to reports, five persons were rescued from the debris while around 17 more are feared trapped. One girl is said to have died.The 5-year-old building in Navi Vasti locality collapsed at around 9 am, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told reporters here.A senior district administration official told news agency PTI that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed to Bhiwandi for the rescue and relief operation.Senior police and civic officials have also rushed to the spot, he said.Rescue teams are facing difficulties to conduct relief work due to congested lanes in the locality.Further details are awaited.