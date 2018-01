New Delhi: The first Budget Session of the Parliament is scheduled to begin on January 29, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said on Friday.The first session is scheduled from January 29 to February 9, while the second session will be held from March 5 to April 6, Kumar said.Meanwhile, the Budget will be presented on February 1.This will be the last full-fledged budget that will be presented by the Narendra Modi-led Union Government.