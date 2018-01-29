Budget session: Major points from President Ram Nath Kovind's speech



After Independence while only 76 Airports were connected to Commercial flights, under 'Udaan' 56 Airports and 31 Helipads are being connected to commercial flights within 15 months only: President Ram Nath Kovind



It's a matter of pride for us that UNESCO recognised Kumbh Mela as 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity': President Ram Nath Kovind



India has become exporter of electricity: Kovind



Government increased minimum wage of labourers by more than 40 per cent: President Ram Nath Kovind



To bring everyone closer to development, work under 'Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana' is being done speedily: President Kovind



Work has started to connect villages with Broadband connectivity. 2.5 lakh Panchayats have already been connected so far: President Ram Nath Kovind



The government is committed to double the income of farmers by the year 2022: President Ram Nath Kovind



It is our duty that when we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in 2019 we pay tribute to him by making our country completely clean: Kovind



Under the ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’, so far, about 31 crore bank accounts have been opened for the poor. Women have especially benefitted from the scheme with the percentage of Savings Bank accounts held by them going up to more than 40% from the earlier 28%: Kovind



President Ram Nath Kovind today addressed both houses of Parliament and with this given green signal to the Budget session which will conclude on April 6. During his nearly an hour long address President Kovind listed his governments achievements.It will be Narendra Modi government's last full Budget before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Union Budget 2018-19 will be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday.