Budget Session: Kharge's serious allegation, says 'Govt wants early elections'

New Delhi: In a fresh controversial statement, senior Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge on Monday accused Government of “wanting to hold early General Elections”.Speaking to media ahead of the Budget Session, Kharge said “Since there are only 4 days for discussion, one day would go by President’s speech and discussion surrounding it; whereas, on one day budget would be presented. From where will time for discussions come?”Speaking about PM Modi’s request to various parties to pass Triple Talaq bill, during his speech ahead of the Budget Session, he said “There is no time for discussion on Triple Talaq”.“Government seems to be in a mood for elections” he added.While speaking to the media from outside the parliament on Monday, PM said “I request all political parties to make Triple Talaq Bill pass in this Budget session of the Parliament”.The Budget session of the parliament began on Monday January 209 and is set to end on February 9. The budget would be presented on February 1.