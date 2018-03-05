PM Modi gets a grand welcome in Parliament; protests stall Budget Session

New Delhi: The second part of Parliament's budget session began on a stormy note with the opposition cornering the government on the issue of bank frauds. Both the Houses were adjourned within ten minutes of convening.Earlier, PM Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome by BJP chief Amit Shah, MPs and Ministers at the entrance of the Parliament. The members lauded Amit Shah as well for party’s landmark win in the North-East.With BJP’s dominance in the political landscape, the calls for the third Front are amplified.Reports suggest that the(BSP) may join hands to fight against BJP in the upcoming by-elections to Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has said he was keen to participate in the national politics to bring about a "change", and was in talks with others to form a platform of like-minded parties. Regional parties will be key to government formation after the next parliamentary polls and Telangana Chief Minister will play an important role in that, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi told news agency PTI. KCR has also found support into challenge the BJP at the national capital.Former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Jitan Ram Manjhi had on February 28 walked out of the NDA and joined the“These parties who are uniting are living in misconception. People have faith in PM Modi. They couldn’t stop him in 2014 what will they do now. These weak and depressed parties do not have any strength left,” Union Minister Giriraj Singh Party told ABP News.