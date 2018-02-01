 'Budget 2018 will bring acche din for people,' says Shiv Pratap Shukla, MoS for Finance
Updated: 01 Feb 2018 09:19 AM
Shiv Pratap Shukla, Minister of State for Finance (Image: ABP Live)

New Delhi: Just few hours before the presentation of the Union Budget 2018 by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Minister of State for Finance said that Budget will bring good days for the people of the country.

"Budget 2018 will bring 'acche din' for people," said minister in an exclusive conversation with ABP News.

When asked about job creations, he said that his government was working towards the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the Centre will present its last full Union Budget 2018-19 on Thursday in the Parliament and expectations are running high. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the same in the at 11 am and all eyes will be on whether there will be any relief from paying taxes.

With Budget 2018, FM Jaitley has joined an elite group of finance ministers who have had the opportunity to present the Union Budget over five times. Yashwant Sinha, P. Chidambaram, and Pranab Mukherjee have all presented the budget five or more times in the Parliament.

