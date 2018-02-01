 Budget 2018: 'Govt has attempted to pay lip service to farmers,' says Congress leader Manish Tewari
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • BUDGET 2018
  • Budget 2018: 'Govt has attempted to pay lip service to farmers,' says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Budget 2018: 'Govt has attempted to pay lip service to farmers,' says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Commenting on Union Budget 2018, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said that, "FM (Arun Jaitley) fails fiscal consolidation test."

By: || Updated: 01 Feb 2018 02:30 PM
Budget 2018: 'Govt has attempted to pay lip service to farmers,' says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari (Image: Twitter-File)

New Delhi: Commenting on Union Budget 2018, Congress leader Manish Tewari said on Thursday that Narendra Modi government has "attempted to pay lip service to farmers."

"The govt has attempted to pay lip service to farmers and to other marginalised sections of society but it is a classical case of too less and completely at the inappropriate time," said Manish Tewari, reported ANI.

Commenting on Union Budget 2018, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said that, "FM (Arun Jaitley) fails fiscal consolidation test."

"FM fails fiscal consolidation test, this failure will have serious consequences," Chidambaram said reported PTI.

However, Congress president Rahul Gandhi does not respond to questions on Budget 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the Centre on Thursday presented its last full Union Budget 2018-19 in the Parliament. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the same at 11 am.



[ALSO READ] 'Nothing for middle class': Major highlights from Modi govt's last budget

For BUDGET 2018 News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Budget' 18 failed to address farmer's woes: Deve Gowda

trending now

VIDEO
Budget 2018: FM Arun Jaitley to give speech both in ...
INDIA
Trinamool wrests Noapara, leads in Uluberia
BUDGET 2018
Budget for health sector: Govt to spend RS 5 lakh /...