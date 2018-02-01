Budget 2018: 'Govt has attempted to pay lip service to farmers,' says Congress leader Manish Tewari

"The govt has attempted to pay lip service to farmers and to other marginalised sections of society but it is a classical case of too less and completely at the inappropriate time," said Manish Tewari, reported ANI.
Commenting on Union Budget 2018, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said that, "FM (Arun Jaitley) fails fiscal consolidation test."
"FM fails fiscal consolidation test, this failure will have serious consequences," Chidambaram said reported PTI.
However, Congress president Rahul Gandhi does not respond to questions on Budget 2018.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the Centre on Thursday presented its last full Union Budget 2018-19 in the Parliament. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the same at 11 am.
First Published: 01 Feb 2018 02:30 PM