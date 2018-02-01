Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley joins elite group of FMs who have had opportunity to present Union Budget over 5 times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the Centre will present its last full Union Budget 2018-19 on Thursday in the Parliament and expectations are running high. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the same in the at 11 am and all eyes will be on whether there will be any relief from paying taxes.
Just few hours before the presentation of the Union Budget 2018 by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Minister of State for Finance said that Budget will bring good days for the people of the country.
"Budget 2018 will bring 'acche din' for people," said minister in an exclusive conversation with ABP News.
First Published: 01 Feb 2018 09:37 AM