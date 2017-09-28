BSF soldier Ramiz Ahmed shot dead by terrorists; family members injured

New Delhi: In a shameful incident, terrorists killed a BSF officer Ramiz Ahmed in Hajin, Bandipur; who had come to his house on vacations on Thursday morning.Martyr Ramiz had been on duty at Rajasthan border and gone back home for a vacation. As per reports, the terrorists entered his house and opened fire. Ramiz was killed from a very short distance.When Ramiz’s family members opposed the firing, the terrorist opened fire at them as well.Ramiz’s parents and one relative got injured in the firing.Soldier Ramiz’s death has freshened the wounds which the country experienced during the same last year, when terrorists killed Lieutenant Umar Fayaz in Mayin Shopian.Martyr Umar Fayaz’s body was found in Shopian’s Harman, when he had gone for his cousins wedding. The terrorists kidnapped him and thereafter killed him.Umar Fayaz’s matter was also raised against Pakistan in United Nations after Pakistan presented fake pictures against India in order to stain its image.