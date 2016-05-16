BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12th (Science, Commerce) Examination Results 2016: RBSE Class 12th Exam Results 2016 to be declared today @ rajresults.nic.in

The students, who appeared for the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan class 12th examinations, will be able to check their results on the board’s official website.
BSER conducted the class 12 examination for all three streams, science, arts and commerce during March and April wherein about 8,05,564 students appeared for exams.
Follow these simple steps to check your 2015-2016 BSER Class 12th results:
1: Access the board’s official website: rajresults.nic.in
3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
5: Your results will appear on the screen
A message for students:
The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then its extreamely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.
If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.
Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.
About the Board:
With the promulgation of the Rajasthan Secondary Education Act in 1957, this Board was set up in Jaipur on 4th Dec, 1957. It was shifted to Ajmer in 1961. In the year 1973 it began functioning in its present multistoried building with an enchanting dignity of its own with all amenities.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 16 May 2016 01:50 AM