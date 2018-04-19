British foreign office apologises after Indian flag torn during Modi's visit to UK

As per reports, a group of Pakistan backed pro-Khalistani and Kashmiri protesters, in the presence of London Metropolitan Police had pulled down the tricolor from a pole at London's Parliament Square and replaced it with a flag representing the PoK and Khalistan.



"While people have the right to hold peaceful protests, we are disappointed with the action taken by a small minority in Parliament Square and contacted High Commissioner Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha as soon as we were made aware," according to Foreign and Commonwealth Office's statement.



The torn flag was later replaced and put up at the Parliament Square with flags of all 53 Commonwealth countries.



The foreign office also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi's visit "has strengthened our relationship with India and we look forward to working even more closely together on a number of important areas."



The Indian Journalist Association has also taken note of the incident and called for a strong action against the wrongdoers. For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

: The UK government gave an apology on Thursday after Indian authorities complained that the Indian flag in Parliament Square in London was pulled down, torn and stamped on by individuals protesting against India and the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.