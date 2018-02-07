Bring law to punish anyone calling Indian Muslim 'Pakistani': Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi demanded in Lok Sabha that the Centre should bring a law to punish any person who calls an Indian Muslim "a Pakistani".He demanded that the person should be jailed for three years.Owaisi, who was taking part in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, also said the triple talaq bill was "anti-women.""Bring a law that if any Muslim is called Pakistani, the person will be face three year jail term," he said, but added that the BJP-led government will not bring such a bill.Owaisi said Muslims living in India had rejected Mohammad Ali Jinnah's two-nation theory.