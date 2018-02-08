Bridegroom, friends beat man to death for stealing shoes

Badaun: A bridegroom and his four friends allegedly beat a man to death soon after a pre-wedding ceremony on the suspicion that the man had stolen his shoes.The incident took place yesterday in Surajpur village where the pre-wedding ceremony of Surendra was taking place, police said today.After the ceremony was over, Surendra's shoes could not be found. Surendra and his friends suspected Ramsaran (42) of stealing the shoes and allegedly beat him up.Police station in-charge Upendra Kumar Deshawar said Ramsaran sustained serious injuries and died while undergoing treatment at the district hospital.Police said that based on a complaint filed by the wife of the deceased, a case of murder has been registered against Surendra and four others.The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.