BrahMos air version test-fired with indigenous seeker: Congratulatory messages pour in



Formidable Supersonic Cruise Missile #BrahMos was successfully flight tested at 8:42 AM today at Pokhran test range, Rajasthan.

The precision strike weapon with Indian-made seeker flew in its designated trajectory and hit the target with pin-point accuracy.@PIB_India @MIB_India

— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 22, 2018



Congratulations to @DRDO_India and the Indian Armed Forces for successfully test-firing supersonic cruise missile #BrahMos, one of the most lethal weapons systems that currently exist in the world. It reaffirms our nation's indigenous missile prowess. pic.twitter.com/s21rW3bB7C

— R. K. Singh (@RajKSinghIndia) March 22, 2018



Kudos to the team @DRDO_India, @nsitharaman Ji for successful flight test of Supersonic Cruise Missile #Brahmos with indigenous seeker today. This is another example of success of mission #MakeInIndia under able leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/oQw0QymCr6

— Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) March 22, 2018



Congratulations @DRDO_India & the team of Indian scientists for giving a boost to Hon. PM's #MakeInIndia campaign. The #BrahMos weapon system developed jointly by India & Russia is one of the most formidable & precision strike anti-ship cruise missile in the world.

— Bharat Pandya (@bharatpandyabjp) March 22, 2018



Yet another mile stone achieved by #BRAHMOS program. At around 8:30AM, #Missile was test fired with indigenous seeker system at Pokhran ranges. Test achieved the accuracy parameters. Congratulations team @DRDO_India . pic.twitter.com/qyVL0r7Zxf

— Pranay Upadhyaya (@JournoPranay) March 22, 2018



Congratulations @DRDO_India for the successful test of cruise missile #BrahMos from Pokhran. The precision-strike weapon will bolster @IAF_MCC's combat operation capabilities. Test flight of the missile with Indian-made seeker for the first time is a big achievement for India. pic.twitter.com/XxbI6hhkah

— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 22, 2018

New Delhi: India on Thursday successfully test-fired a BrahMos missile from a fighter aircraft using an indigenous seeker for the first time.The test was carried out at the Pokhran test range.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the armed forces and the defence industry for the success of the test."Formidable Supersonic Cruise Missile BrahMos was successfully flight tested at 8.42 a.m. at Pokhran test range, Rajasthan," the Minister tweeted."The precision strike weapon with Indian-made seeker flew in its designated trajectory and hit the target with pin-point accuracy," she said.A seeker guides the missile to its target.BrahMos ALCM (Air Launched Cruise Missile), weighing 2.5 tonnes, is lighter than the land and sea versions of the missile which weigh around 3 tonnes, but is also the heaviest weapon to be deployed on India's Su-30 aircraft.So, the aircraft has been modified by the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to carry the weapon.BrahMos is a joint venture between the DRDO of India and NPO Mashinostroyeniya of Russia.The Su-30, considered the most potent fighter jet with India, was the choice for fitting the Brahmos missile, as it has a airframe of titanium and high-strength aluminium alloys, fit for a high-speed terrain following profile.The fighter jet's aerodynamic configuration increases the aircraft's lifting effectiveness, deflects automatically and allows high angle-of-attack flights.The integral aerodynamic configuration combined with thrust vectoring results in practically unlimited manoeuvrability and unique take-off and landing characteristics.According to informed sources, the modification to the fighter includes hardened electronic circuitry to shield it from the electromagnetic pulse of a nuclear blast.Along with the aircraft, the missile was also modified to make it carry a reduced booster and fins for stability.The missile can be released from a height of 500 to 14,000 metres (1,640 to 46,000 feet). After release, the missile falls freely for 100-150 metre, then moving into a cruise phase at 14,000 metre and finally the terminal phase at 15 metre.