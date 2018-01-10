Time to brush up your Science? Rajasthan minister claims Brahmagupta proved gravity before Newton

“Abhi mai teen chaar din pehle padh raha tha, ki Newton ka… gurtwakarshan ka niyam kisne kiya? To bataya ki Newton ne kiya, maine bhi padha, aapne bhi padha. Gehrai me jayenge, to Brahmagupta Dwitiya ne usse ek hazar saal pehle is gurutwakarshan ka niyam diya tha (A few days ago, I was reading about Newton…who came up with the law of gravitation? Newton did, this is what I read, you read. If you delve deeper, Bramhagupta the second had given us this rule a thousand years before Newton).''



Image courtesy: Twitter



Last year he claimed that cow was the only animal that exhales oxygen while quoting a research website. He also added that colds and coughs can be healed if one goes near a cow, and that cow dung has vitamin B that soaks up radioactivity.



Also last year, he claimed it was the Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap who had won the famous battle of Haldighati, contrary to conventional wisdom that suggests his adversary Mughal emperor Akbar as the winner.



: Trust our ministers to give us our daily dose of humour. And this time, Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani, known for his controversial statements is at it again. In a bid to change the history of gravity as we know it, the minister reportedly said that the renowned Indian mathematician and astronomer Brahmagupta-II discovered the law of gravity before Isaac Newton.Yes, he really said that.Speaking during a programme at the Rajasthan University in Jaipur on Monday, he asserted that Brahmagupta-II came up with the gravitation law a thousand years ago.Here's what he said,However, this is not the first time the minister has courted controversy.Devnani has time and again made headlines for making unverified claims questioning history and science. Here's a look at all his laughable statements:(With PTI inputs)