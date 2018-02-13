Boy's eardrum damaged as teacher hits him for not bringing book

Palghar: The left eardrum of a Class VIII student got damaged allegedly after his teacher hit him on his ear for not bringing a textbook to the school at Nalasopara in the district, police said.The incident took place in a private school on February 2. However, it came to light yesterday.A case in this regard was registered on February 5, following which the woman teacher was arrested and later released on bail by the court, police said.On the day of the incident, the victim had forgotten to bring a textbook to the school. Irate over it, the teacher hit him hard on his left ear and following this the boy suffered extreme pain and the ear started bleeding, police said.After his parents came to know about it, they rushed him to a doctor. Thereafter, they approached the school management and lodged a complaint with Nalasopara police, where a case was registered.The teacher was booked under IPC sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), police said.According to police, since the time of the incident, the boy has not gone to the school as he is still under shock.