New Delhi: A 15-year-old youth was suffered severe bullet injuries in celebratory firing during a marriage function at Chandni Mahal locality on Friday night.Naeem’s condition is critical in LNJP hospital.The person who opened fire has been identified by the police. He was a part of the wedding procession and is absconding.Witnesses say several several rounds of bullets were fired and the groom's father forcefully closed down the shops in the area.