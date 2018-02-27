 'Boney Kapoor should not have left Sridevi alone,' says Amar Singh
Updated: 27 Feb 2018 11:22 AM
New Delhi: Politician Amar Singh has said on Tuesday that Boney Kapoor, husband of Sridevi Kapoor, shouldn't had left her wife alone and come to attend investor's summit on February 22.

"Boney Kapoor should not have left Sridevi alone," he said.



Sridevi, Bollywood's first female superstar, passed away on Saturday night. First, it was reported that she died following a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where we had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of her nephew. However. later it has come to light that she died after accidentally falling in bathtub.

The sudden demise of the"Chandni" of Bollywood has sent shockwaves throughout the nation.

She was 54-year-old. Her mortal remains will be brought back to Mumbai on Tuesday.

