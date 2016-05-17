Bombay HC to hear Jiah Khan suicide case on June 7

Following the Supreme Court's call to expedite the decision on actress Jiah Khan's suicide case, the Bombay High Court is set to hear the matter on June 7.Jiah's mother Rabiya Khan told the apex court in her plea that the trial court was hearing the matter in an improper manner, adding that the matter was being heard without the presence of a Special Public Prosecutor.Jiah's mother in her plea also demanded an SIT investigation in the case.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was assigned to the case in 2014 by the Bombay High Court.Earlier, the actress' mother had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the CBI's report categorising Jiah's death on June 3, 2013, as suicidal and not homicidal.Jiah's boyfriend-actor Sooraj Pancholi was arrested for abetting her suicide on June 10, 2013, but released on July 2 the same year after the High Court granted him bail.Jiah, best-known for the film 'Nishabd', was found hanging in her Mumbai home.