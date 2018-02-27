 Sridevi has been murdered, could be Bollywood-underworld links: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy
Swamy claims that Sridevi didn't die a natural death but has been 'murdered'

Updated: 27 Feb 2018 11:39 AM
Mumbai: New facets and speculations are erupting around Bollywood superstar Sridevi’s death, even after 58 hours of her demise. In a fresh, Bharatiya Janta Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday hinted at Bollywood-underworld link behind the same.

While speaking to a news agency, Swamy said “Sridevi didn’t use to consume liquor as far as I have heard. She rarely used to consume beer at times”. This is certainly a case of murder” he added.

Swamy further hinted that this could be a case of Bollywood’s connection with underworld.

He also questioned that why haven’t authorities taken out the CCTV footage of the hotel?

Sridevi was reportedly found unconscious in a bathtub in Dubai hotel room where she was staying after attending a family wedding.

As per Dubai media reports, her husband was present inside the hotel room when she passed away.

No confirmation has come from the family on the same.

