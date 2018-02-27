Sridevi has been murdered, could be Bollywood-underworld links: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

While speaking to a news agency, Swamy said “Sridevi didn’t use to consume liquor as far as I have heard. She rarely used to consume beer at times”. This is certainly a case of murder” he added.
Swamy further hinted that this could be a case of Bollywood’s connection with underworld.
He also questioned that why haven’t authorities taken out the CCTV footage of the hotel?
Sridevi was reportedly found unconscious in a bathtub in Dubai hotel room where she was staying after attending a family wedding.
As per Dubai media reports, her husband was present inside the hotel room when she passed away.
No confirmation has come from the family on the same.
First Published: 27 Feb 2018 11:22 AM