 Bollywood Actress Mallika Sherawat Thrown Out From Paris Flat For Failing To Pay Rent
ABP News Bureau | 10 Jan 2018 09:57 AM
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat appears to be in trouble these days as a court in France has ordered that she be evicted from an apartment in a posh part of Paris for failing to pay the rent. (Image: Instagram/Twitter)

As per reports, the court has ordered Sherawat and her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans to pay Rs 59,826,30 (78,787 euros) rent. The court also gave go-ahead for their furniture to be seized. (Image: Instagram/Twitter)

On January 1, 2017, the couple began renting the apartment in the pricey 16th district for a monthly sum of Rs 4,601,71 (6,054 euros), said reports. (Image: Instagram/Twitter)

But as per the owner, Mallika Sherawat and her husband never paid the rent, making only a single payment of Rs 2,063,61 (2,715 euros). (Image: Instagram/Twitter)

As per reports, lawyer for the couple said they were facing financial difficulty. (Image: Instagram/Twitter)

