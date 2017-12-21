Boiler blast at Gopalganj sugarmill in Bihar: 4 labourers killed, several trapped

The death toll is likely to rise as several workers are still trapped inside the mill.
Rescue operations to get the workers out are underway. More details on the same are awaited.
Unchahar boiler blast:
In a similar incident a boiler at NTPC plant in Unchahar blasted early last month which claimed around 25 lives.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who visited the plant, demanded a judicial probe. Also, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered a magisterial probe.
Union Power Minister R. K. Singh also ordered an inquiry by the executive director of NTPC.
Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each for the families of those killed in the explosion and ₹50,000 each for those injured.
First Published: 21 Dec 2017 07:42 AM