Body of another soldier found in Sunjuwan, death toll rises to 7

With the recovery of another soldier's body during searches inside the Sunjuwan army camp, the death toll in the terror attack in Jammu has risen to seven, army said.The body of the sixth soldier was recovered on Monday evening during the searches, the army said on Tuesday.With this, the death toll in the terror attack on the army camp that started on Saturday has risen to seven, including six soldiers and a civilian.Ten others, including six women and children were injured.A group of heavily armed Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorists entered the Sunjuwan army camp on February 10 after hurling grenades and using automatic gunfire.Three terrorists, all of them Pakistan nationals who managed to enter the Junior Commissioned Officer's residential quarters, were killed in the anti-terror operation by the security forces.