Padmavati protest: Body found hanging in Rajasthan's Nahargarh Fort, Karni Sena says 'we are not involved'

Jaipur: A body was found hanging in Rajasthan’s Nahargarh Fort near Jaipur with a message written on rocks next to it that read ‘Padmavati Ka Virdoh (Protest against Padmavati), Hum Putle Jalate Nahi, Latkate Hain (We don’t burn effigies, we hang it).To give a more communal tone to it, another message was engraved that read, "Lutere Nahi Allah Ke Bande Hain Hum...Ek Ek Dus Pe Bhari Hain. Chetan Tantrik Mara Gaya. Padmavati."It wasn’t clear whether it was a case of murder or suicide. A police team is investigating the sensational matter at the spot.Police said the deceased in named Chetan Kumar Saini. Police Sources say the killing could be a case of personal enmity and deliberately linked to Padmavati protest to mislead investigation.Karni Sena, a self-styled Rajput group has been leading protests and vowed to stop the release of the movie at any cost.Speaking to ABP News on the body that was found hanging, Karni Sena chief Lokendra Kalvi said “It is wrong, we do not support such type of protest.”The fringe group's president Mahipal Makrana also condemned the killing and said anti-social elements are resorting to such activities. "We demand fair probe and strict action from police."The film starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji was earlier scheduled to release on December 1.On Sunday, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind "Padmavati", had announced in a statement that they were voluntarily deferring the release of the film out of "respect and regard for the law of the land" including the Central Board of Film Certification".