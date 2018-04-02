LIVE UPDATES: Special flight carrying bodies of 38 Indians from Iraq lands in Amritsar



Ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh per family, job for one person per family will be given and current pension of Rs 20,000 to continue: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on compensation for 27 of 39 Indians killed in Iraq who were from Punjab - ANI



The cause of their death is mentioned in the death certificate. Some of them had bullet injuries, many of them were buried: VK Singh to ABP News.



We will discuss in a cabinet meeting, the matter of travel agents illegally sending workers abroad who then get exploited: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in a joint press conference with VK Singh.



This is not a game of football, Both state and central govt are sensitive govts, EAM had asked the families for the details of their members who can be given jobs etc, we will review: VK Singh,MoS MEA on whether kin of the 38 Indians will be given jobs.



It was a difficult procedure to get the DNA of the bodies matched, says VK Singh while addressing a press conference.



Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh has gone to Mosul to bring back the bodies of the Indian workers, killed in the war-torn country Iraq. Punjab government leaders were present at the Amritsar airport to receive the bodies.





After coming back, he will first go to Amritsar followed by Patna and Kolkata to hand over bodies to their relatives, official sources said.



Families of some of these victims had met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here on March 26.



Earlier this month, Swaraj had told Parliament that as many as 40 Indians were abducted by terror group ISIS from Mosul in Iraq in June 2014, but one of them escaped posing as a Muslim from Bangladesh.



The remaining 39 Indians were taken to Badoosh and killed, she had said.



New Delhi: A C-17 special aircraft carrying mortal remains of 38 Indians killed in Iraq's Mosul, has landed in Amritsar. The bodies will be handed over to the grieving families of the workers living in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.(With agency inputs)