BMC notice to actor Amitabh Bachchan over 'illegal construction'

Mumbai: Controversy over Amitabh Bachchan’e new bunglow which is being constructed in Goregaon. BMC, the civic body of Maharashtra on Wednesday issued a notice to the actor on the sidelines of Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices (MTPC) after a query by an RTI activist.Also, RTI activist wrote to CM Fadnavis and Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta seeking demolition of the ‘illegal construction’ on the sidelines of MTPC.The bungalow which is situated in Goregaon’s Seven Woods has blanketed under massive controversy. After questions were raised over bungalow’s illegal construction, Amitabh’s architect sent the plan to authorities for approval. But, MBC didn’t get an approval to the same.RTI activist Anil Gilgali received these details from Municipal body.The plan was presented by architect Shashank Kokil on January 5, 2017 was declined by authorities on March 17.Aftre this architect presented the proposal again.As per RTI activist’s allegations, BMC delays action in the case of big actors like Amitabh Bachchan, whereas the municipal body takes quick action when it comes to illegal construction in the houses of the poor.