 'Blaming media for how they reported in Sridevi's death case is wrong,' says actor Annu Kapoor
"Media is showing what people want to see. It's a collective responsibility," said the actor.

By: || Updated: 28 Feb 2018 09:51 AM
Actor Annu Kapoor (Image: ABP Live)

New Delhi: Blaming media for how they reported in Sridevi's death case was wrong said actor Annu Kapoor on Wednesday.

"Media is showing what people want to see. It's a collective responsibility," said the actor.

"It's media job to ask questions, it's people's call if they want to throw it in the dustbin or not. At this moment, family is in a lot of pain. Daughters have lost their mother at such a young age. We should pray for them," he added.

Sridevi's death in Dubai, during a family event on Saturday, created lot of attention in media. First it was reported that she died due to cardiac arrest. Later it came out that actress died due to accident drowning.

Today is her last rites in Mumbai.

(With ANI inputs)

