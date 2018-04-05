Timeline of the Salman Khan case in which he was sentenced today

NEW DELHI: Here is a chronology of events in the case in which Bollywood star Salman Khan was sentenced on Thursday:October 1-2, 1998: Poaching of two blackbucks in KankaniOctober 2, 1998: Complaint registered by the forest departmentTotal accused in the case: 7 (Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelma, Tabu, Dushyant Singh and Dinesh Gawre)Eye witnesses in the case: 4 (Chhogaram, Poonam Chand, Sheraram and Mangilal)November 9, 2000: Cognisance and registration of the case at the CJMFebruary 19, 2006: Followed by the charge arguments, charges are framed against the accusedRepeated revision petitions, first by the defence in the session court and then by the prosecution in the high court, held up the trial for 7 years.March 23, 2013: Revised charges are framed against all the accused by the trial court.May 23, 2013: Trial of the case begins in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.Total prosecution witnesses deposed before the court during trial: 28January 13, 2017: The deposition completes in the trial court.January 27, 2017: All accused appear in the court for recording of statements.September 13, 2017: Final arguments by prosecution begin in the trial court.October 28, 2017: Final arguments by the defence begins.March 24, 2018: Final arguments completed by the trial court.March 28, 2018: Order reserved by the trial court.April 5, 2018: Order pronounced.