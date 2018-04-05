Blackbuck poaching case verdict: 'Saddening' that Salman Khan held guilty, says actor Samir Soni

However, he added that he is happy that Neelam Kothari (his wife) is acquitted by the court.
On Thursday, a Jodhpur court convicted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
Interestingly, the court acquitted his colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari.
First Published: 05 Apr 2018 01:32 PM