 Blackbuck poaching case verdict: 'Saddening' that Salman Khan held guilty, says actor Samir Soni
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Blackbuck poaching case verdict: 'Saddening' that Salman Khan held guilty, says actor Samir Soni

Blackbuck poaching case verdict: 'Saddening' that Salman Khan held guilty, says actor Samir Soni

However, he added that he is happy that Neelam Kothari is acquitted by the court.

By: || Updated: 05 Apr 2018 01:36 PM
Blackbuck poaching case verdict: 'Saddening' that Salman Khan held guilty, says actor Samir Soni

Image: Samir Soni/ Courtesy-Facebook

New Delhi: Commenting on Salman Khan's verdict in the blackbuck poaching case, Indian film and television actor and former model Samir Soni said that he is sad to hear the news.

However, he added that he is happy that Neelam Kothari (his wife) is acquitted by the court.

On Thursday, a Jodhpur court convicted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Interestingly, the court acquitted his colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari.

[ALSO READ] Salman Khan found guilty in blackbuck case: Here are other actors who faced the law

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ

Analyses: Karnataka assembly election, its importance for Congress-BJP & Lingayat card

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Flipkart partners with MakeMyTrip for online bookings

trending now

INDIA
Analyses: Karnataka assembly election, its importance for Congress-BJP & Lingayat ...
INDIA
Parmanu row: Complaint filed against John Abraham for cheating, ...
VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: Private schools cannot charge more than 7% yearly ...