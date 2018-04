Here's how Shilpa Shinde reacted to Salman Khan's conviction in blackbuck poaching case

Punishing a good human being is not acceptable.

NEW DELHI: Popular television actress Shilpa Shinde, winner of "Bigg Boss Season 11", on Thursday came out in support of Salman Khan after the actor was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur court."Punishing a good human being is not acceptable," Shinde wrote on Twitter in support of Salman."Animal poaching is ever increasing, jungles are cut in the name of urban development, isn't it leading to wildlife killing, who will be punished for that," she said.Questioning the court's verdict, she said: "How many tigers have been poached and what's the status of Justice on that. How many jungles have been cut down in the name of development, isn't it leading to wildlife killing. Punishing a good human being is not acceptable."Salman was on Thursday found guilty of killing the blackbucks, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain"