Here's how Shilpa Shinde reacted to Salman Khan's conviction in blackbuck poaching case

"Animal poaching is ever increasing, jungles are cut in the name of urban development, isn't it leading to wildlife killing, who will be punished for that," she said.
Animal poaching is ever increasing, jungles are cut in the name of urban development, isn't it leading to wildlife killing, who will be punished for that?#SalmanKhan@BeingSalmanKhan#BlackBuckPoachingCase
Questioning the court's verdict, she said: "How many tigers have been poached and what's the status of Justice on that. How many jungles have been cut down in the name of development, isn't it leading to wildlife killing. Punishing a good human being is not acceptable."
Salman was on Thursday found guilty of killing the blackbucks, from the antelope family, in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998 during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain"
